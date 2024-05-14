May 13, 2024
High Protein Fruits To Include In Your Diet
Guavas are rich in vitamin C, lycopene, antioxidants, and potassium. They are beneficial for skin, immunity, and help normalise blood pressure levels.
Avocados offer essential nutrients but lack protein due to high carbohydrate and fat calories, making them unsuitable for a balanced protein intake.
Apricots are hydrating, nutrient-rich, and pair well with meat for protein. They're also great in desserts and snacks.
Pomegranates are a nutritious fruit with antioxidant properties, protein content, and fiber from seeds and arils, found frozen in the freezer during spring, summer, and winter.
Raspberries, with their sweet and tangy flavor, add a burst of brightness to salads, smoothies, and desserts, providing 2.7 grams of protein per cup.
Bananas are rich in potassium, essential for fluid maintenance, and bananas are high in protein, providing one gram per banana. They can be paired with peanut butter or blended into smoothies.
Jackfruit, a tropical fruit with a tender texture similar to meat, is popular among vegans and vegetarians due to its high protein content and versatility in various dishes.
