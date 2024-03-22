March 22, 2024

Holi 2024: Curate The Perfect Party Menu With These Traditional Dishes

Holi is a festival that calls for celebration. And beginning with a glass of thandai is just that.

For appetisers, you can choose to indulge in Holi special khatta-meetha-teekha dahi vada.

Cooking and eating mutton is a huge part of Holi celebration in many households in Bihar, Jharkhand along with malpua.

Known as 'vegetarian mutton', kathal is cooked just like meat and enjoyed as a part of Holi festivities.

Kachori, served alongside mutton or kathal gravy can make your Holi meal perfect.

Gujiya is the perfect snack which you can enjoy for breakfast, post playing Holi and even as dessert after dinner.

