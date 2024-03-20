March 20, 2024
Holi 2024: Follow These Haircare Tips To Eliminate Damage
Protective layer with hair oil ensures that the hair color does not damage the hair. Hair oil protects hair from contamination, dryness and bad effects of regular hair treatments.
Source: Freepik
Using a hair mask is an essential step in your haircare, especially after getting exposed to harsh chemicals. Argan Hair mask promises to nourish the hair, leading to a lesser hairfall.
Source: Freepik
The hair serum with a specially formulated concoction must be used. This serum can be applied on dry hair, and it replenishes the scalp, preserves moisture, battles free radicals.
Source: Freepik
Massage the shampoo into your scalp, and rinse thoroughly with water. Repeat the process if needed, and follow it up with a mild conditioner.
Source: Freepik
Avoid using heat-styling tools such as blow dryers and flat irons on your hair after Holi. Let your hair dry naturally instead. Heat can cause your dry hair to become brittle.
Source: Freepik