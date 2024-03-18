March 18, 2024

Lathmar Holi Of Barsana - How The Unique Festival Of Colours Is Celebrated

The unique Lathmar Holi of Barsana and Nangaon is popular all over the world.

The legend associated with Lathmar Holi says that Krishna came from Nandgaon to Barsana to colour Radha.

The ladies of Barsana got offended and chased him out of the town with sticks.

This is recreated every year in Barsana, when men come from Nandgaon with colours.

The women of Barsana then chase the men out with sticks, making it a unique celebration.

The Holi special thandai and bhaang of Barsana is very famous.

