March 16, 2024
Holi 2024: Skincare Tips To Protect Your Skin Against Harmful Harsh Colours
Always use a good quality moisturiser, especially on areas like your face, neck and arms.
Application of a good quality sunscreen is important on all exposed areas before going out to play holi.
Apply oil on your hair to protect it against any type of damage from colours.
Apply olive or coconut oil on your skin to create a barrier and protect your skin.
Remove any makeup that you have on because it can create a toxic combination with the chemicals in Holi colours.
Wear full sleeved clothes that cover your arms and legs to minimise contact with colours.
