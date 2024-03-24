March 24, 2024

Holi 2024: Tips, Tricks, Hacks To Protect Your Eyes While Playing With Colours

Wear protective eye gear like sunglasses while playing Holi.

Source: Unsplash

Choose natural and skin-friendly colours made from herbal ingredients.

Source: Freepik

Apply a thin layer of moisturising cream or coconut oil around your eyes, which will help repel colours.

Source: Freepik

If colour accidentally gets into your eyes, resist the urge to rub them as it can cause irritation.

Source: Pixabay

After celebrating Holi, make sure to wash your eyes thoroughly with clean water to remove any lingering colour particles.

Source: IMDb

