March 24, 2024
Holi 2024: Tips, Tricks, Hacks To Protect Your Eyes While Playing With Colours
Wear protective eye gear like sunglasses while playing Holi.
Choose natural and skin-friendly colours made from herbal ingredients.
Apply a thin layer of moisturising cream or coconut oil around your eyes, which will help repel colours.
If colour accidentally gets into your eyes, resist the urge to rub them as it can cause irritation.
After celebrating Holi, make sure to wash your eyes thoroughly with clean water to remove any lingering colour particles.
