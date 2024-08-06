Republic Lifestyle Desk
Home Remedies To Cure Soar Throat
Warm lemon water mixed with honey is a traditional remedy for sore throats, while honey alone can effectively suppress cough in children aged 1-5 with upper respiratory tract infections.
Warm ginger tea is a popular and effective remedy for sore throats, made by boiling dry ginger or grating a raw root in water.
Salt water gargles are a simple, safe, and affordable home remedy that relieves discomfort, prevents infections, and reduces symptoms of conditions like allergies, sinus infections, sore throat.
Steam inhalation is a method that helps maintain mucous membrane moisture, which is crucial for alleviating sinus congestion.
Soup is a liquid food that encompasses a broad range of textures and flavors, from clear broths to thick and creamy purees, and even chilled or fruit-based options.
Coconut oil's antimicrobial properties and soothing qualities may help alleviate sore throat symptoms by reducing inflammation and combating bacterial or viral infections.
Apple cider vinegar is a fermented liquid made from apples, rich in acetic acid, antioxidants, and probiotics, offering potential health benefits like digestion aid, weight management.
