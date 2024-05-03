May 3, 2024
Home Remedies To Cure Upset Stomach
Ginger's anti-inflammatory properties and chemicals can soothe stomach upsets and accelerate food movement, making it suitable for chewing, supplementing, or adding to tea.
Source: Freepik
Apple cider vinegar promotes an alkalinity in the stomach, which alleviates nausea. It has a strong, sour flavor, so some people consume it as a “shot.”
Source: Freepik
Carbonated drinks may soothe stomach upsets by releasing pressure through bubbles, but gas and acidity can worsen the situation, so consume cautiously.
Source: Freepik
Peppermint and chamomile tea are natural remedies for stomach upset, promoting relaxation of digestive tract muscles, reducing cramping and intestinal muscle spasms.
Source: Freepik
The BRAT diet, which excludes bananas, rice, applesauce, and toast, aids in reducing diarrhea due to its starch content, promoting firmer stools.
Source: IMDb
Baking soda, a key ingredient in over-the-counter antacids, can be consumed mixed with warm water for stomach-soothing effects, requiring about half a teaspoon.
Source: Freepik
Dehydration can hinder food digestion, leading to nausea and cramping. Maintain hydration by drinking water throughout the day, especially if experiencing an upset stomach.
Source: Freepik