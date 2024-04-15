April 15, 2024
Home Remedies To Treat Oral Injuries
Salt water is known for its natural healing properties. The at-home remedy can also be used to ease discomfort from mouth sores.
Source: Freepik
Sucking on a popsicle can reduce pain during the oral injury. This can help reduce bleeding and swelling.
Source: Freepik
It is believed that chewing on garlic after suffering an oral injury can kill the bacteria in the mouth and prevent any kind of infection.
Source: Freepik
Lemon juice can routinely cause the enamel to erode, eventually exposing the under layer called dentine.
Source: Freepik
Apple cider vinegar helps kill bacteria and reduce infection, pain, and inflammation.
Source: Freepik
You may take a cold compress to the infected area for 15 minutes at a time. Repeat as per your needs. This remedy will help numb the area and decrease inflammation.
Source: Freepik
Aloe Vera is an ingredient in the oral products like toothpastes and mouthwashes. These products can be be used on regular basis to prevent or treat gum disease caused by inflammation or bacteria.
Source: Freepik