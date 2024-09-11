Republic Lifestyle Desk
Honey For Oily Skin Is A Remedy Worth Trying
Mix 1 tablespoon of honey, 1/4 cup of oatmeal, and 1 tablespoon of warm water to form a smooth paste, apply to damp face, massage, leave on for 10-15 minutes, rinse with warm water, and moisturize.
Source: Unsplash
Mix 1 tablespoon of honey and 1 tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, apply to cleansed face with fingertips or cotton pad, massage, rinse with lukewarm water, and pat dry for a toner that balances pH.
Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tablespoon of honey and 1/2 teaspoon of ground cinnamon powder, apply to cleansed face, let sit for 15-20 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water, and pat dry for a face pack that reduces acne.
Source: Freepik
Mix 1 tablespoon of honey and 2 tablespoons of plain yoghurt, apply to cleansed face, let sit for 15-20 minutes, rinse with lukewarm water, and pat dry for a soothing face mask that moisturizes.
Source: Freepik
Source: Unsplash
Source: Unsplash
Mix honey and yoghurt in a bowl, apply to cleansed face, avoid eye area, wait 15-20 minutes, rinse, and pat dry. Rinse thoroughly with lukewarm water.
Source: Freepik