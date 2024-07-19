Republic Lifestyle Desk
Honey Lemon To Turmeric, Natural Face Packs For Glowing Skin
Mix 2 tbsp honey, 1 tbsp lemon juice, & 1 tbsp yogurt (optional). Apply, relax for 15-20 min, & rinse. Natural antibacterial, moisturizing, & brightening properties to soothe & hydrate skin.
Source: Freepik
Mix 2 tsp turmeric powder, 1 tsp honey, 1 tsp yogurt (opt), & 1/2 tsp lemon juice (opt). Apply, relax 10-15 min, & rinse. Natural anti-inflammatory & antioxidant properties to reduce acne & even out.
Source: Freepik
Mix Multani Mitti, rose water, yogurt (opt), & honey (opt). Apply, relax 10-15 min, & rinse. Natural absorptive & anti-inflammatory properties to detoxify, soothe, & calm skin.
Source: Freepik
Mix aloe vera gel, cucumber juice, yogurt (opt), & honey (opt). Apply, relax 15-20 min, & rinse. Soothing, cooling, & moisturizing properties to calm, hydrate, & reduce puffiness.
Source: Freepik
Mix cocoa powder, honey, yogurt (opt), & olive oil (opt). Apply, relax 15-20 min, & rinse. Antioxidant & anti-inflammatory properties to soothe, protect, & hydrate skin.
Source: Freepik
Mix honey, oatmeal, warm water, & yogurt (opt). Apply, relax 10-15 min, & rinse. Soothing, moisturizing, & exfoliating properties to calm, hydrate, & soften skin.
Source: Freepik
Mix rose petal powder, sandalwood powder, rose water, yogurt (opt), & honey (opt). Apply, relax 10-15 min, & rinse. Anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, & soothing properties to calm, hydrates skin.
Source: Freepik