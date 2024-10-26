Hosting Diwali Party At Home? Check Games To Play And Activities For Large Groups

Card games like Rummy, Poker, Teen Patti, and Bluff are very popular, with a score of 3-2-5.
Source: Freepik
Board games like Snakes and Ladders or Ludo are popular among people of all ages, symbolizing prosperity and good fortune.
Source: Freepik
Players mark words/pictures on game cards, winning by covering every box in a row. Free spots can be covered anytime.
Source: Freepik
The competition facilitated students to showcase their artistic abilities and creativity through Rangoli, enhancing their skills and teaching them the importance of teamwork and communication.
Source: Freepik
Pillows can be used as an alternative to musical chairs, allowing everyone to sit down and cram onto them simultaneously when the music stops.
Source: Freepik
Gift exchange during Diwali is a festive tradition. Ideas for 2024 include Secret Diya, where participants draw names, buy gifts, and reveal names on Diwali day, enhancing the festive spirit.
Source: Freepik
Choose a stunning lehenga with intricate embroidery, paired with a matching blouse and dupatta.
Source: Freepik
Engage in a song-singing game with family and friends, with each player singing a line from the previous song, progressing clockwise.
Source: Freepik
A scavenger hunt is a interactive game where participants are given a list of items or challenges to find or complete, typically within a set timeframe and location, with the goal to finish it.
Source: Freepik
Create a fun game for kids and adults by preparing diyas and craft supplies. Encourage kids to decorate their diyas within a set time, and host flower Rangoli competitions.
Source: Freepik