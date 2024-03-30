March 30, 2024

Houseplants That Help Remove Dust

The bamboo palm is great at cleaning the air. In particular, bamboo palms are good at absorbing formaldehyde, benzene, chloroform, and carbon monoxide from the air.

Source: Instagram

Areca palm plant typically tropical plants effectively filter airborne particles in your home and reduce dust.

Source: Instagram

Peacelily Plant is air purifying plant helps filter dust and other allergens form the air inside your home. They feature gorgeous white blooms that can help level up your home.

Source: Instagram

Snake plants clean air all day but release the most oxygen at night, making them a great addition to any bedroom. This help reduce the dust from the house.

Source: Instagram

Spider plant are low maintenance and help absorb moisture and reduce dust.

Source: Instagram

Rubber plant features large leaves that help absorb pollutants and dust particles, keeping them away from accumulating the dust particles.

Source: Instagram

ZZ plant features dark leaves which help trap dust particles present in the air in your home.

Source: Instagram

View Next Slide