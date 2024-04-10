April 9, 2024
How Do Fenugreek Seeds Promote Hair Growth?
Fenugreek is a good ingredient to promote hair growth. Fenugreek seeds are packed with proteins and nutrients that increase blood circulation in the scalp.
Source: Freepik
Fenugreek seeds can help remove excess oil buildup from the scalp, thus eliminating dandruff. It can potentially cleanse your scalp of the excess oil, thus removing the food for the fungus.
Source: Pexels
Fenugreek is a rich source of lecithin, a natural emollient that helps deeply moisturise your scalp and hair. Using fenugreek for hair will make it smooth and frizz-free.
Source: Unsplash
Fenugreek is a powerhouse of anti-inflammatory and anti-fungal properties that help reduce scalp inflammation, relieve itchiness and flaking, and keep the scalp healthy.
Source: iStock
Incorporating fenugreek into your hair care routine can make your hair softer and shinier and give it the bounce you've always desired.
Source: iStock
The rich content of iron and potassium present in fenugreek helps you deal with premature greying problems efficiently.
Source: Freepik
Fenugreek seeds contain hormone-regulating compounds that may help in reducing hair loss caused by hormonal imbalances.
Source: Freepik