April 18, 2024
How Eating Onions Can Help You In Summers?
Onions, rich in flavonoids, possess protective and anti-inflammatory properties, potentially aiding in the prevention of chronic diseases like cancer and diabetes when consumed regularly.
Source: Unsplash
Onions, rich in sulfur-containing compounds, have been linked to a lower risk of certain cancers, including colorectal cancer, in individuals who consume a diet rich in allium vegetables.
Source: freepik
Onions, traditionally used in folk medicine for coughs, colds, and catarrh relief, now show antibacterial properties against E.coli, Pseudomonas aeruginosa.
Source: freepik
Red onions and garlic contain significantly more quercetin than white onions and garlic, suggesting they may contribute to their heart-friendly properties.
Source: Unsplash
Onions are linked to improved bone density due to their protective antioxidant properties, which reduce oxidative stress and potentially prevent bone loss.
Source: Pexels
Onions are rich in fibre, particularly non-digestible prebiotic fibre, which aids in gut health by increasing bacteria's numbers and producing short-chain fatty acids (SCFAs), crucial for gut health.
Source: Pexels
Onions may help with asthma and bronchitis by relaxing airway smooth muscle, improving allergic asthma, and reducing lung inflammation.
Source: Pexels