Republic Lifestyle Desk

How To Apply A Facial Mask? Know Easy Tips And Tricks

Facial treatment begins with cleaning the face, removing impurities and oil, leaving skin deeply cleansed and refreshed. Gently massage into the T-zone, then rinse with lukewarm water.

Source: Unsplash

Apply facial treatment clear lotion to your face, sweeping it from the centre outward and focusing on your jaw-line, after cleansing your face.

Source: Unsplash

Facial masks provide luxurious, moisturizing benefits with brightening ingredients. Massage excess liquid into the skin for full benefits.

Source: Unsplash

To prolong the benefits of a hydrating face mask, apply a rich face cream evenly on your face before bed, starting from the centre.

Source: Unsplash

Apply a face mask, relax, and let it dry completely, typically 10-20 minutes, which may cause a tightening sensation on your skin.

Source: Unsplash

Rinse the face mask with lukewarm water, gently massage it in circular motions, and ensure all traces are removed from the skin.

Source: Unsplash

Clean your face, pat it dry, and apply your favourite moisturiser to restore your skin's natural barrier, leaving it soft, smooth, and nourished.

Source: Freepik