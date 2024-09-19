Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Apply A Facial Mask? Know Easy Tips And Tricks
Facial treatment begins with cleaning the face, removing impurities and oil, leaving skin deeply cleansed and refreshed. Gently massage into the T-zone, then rinse with lukewarm water.
Source: Unsplash
Apply facial treatment clear lotion to your face, sweeping it from the centre outward and focusing on your jaw-line, after cleansing your face.
Source: Unsplash
Facial masks provide luxurious, moisturizing benefits with brightening ingredients. Massage excess liquid into the skin for full benefits.
Source: Unsplash
To prolong the benefits of a hydrating face mask, apply a rich face cream evenly on your face before bed, starting from the centre.
Source: Unsplash
Apply a face mask, relax, and let it dry completely, typically 10-20 minutes, which may cause a tightening sensation on your skin.
Source: Unsplash
Rinse the face mask with lukewarm water, gently massage it in circular motions, and ensure all traces are removed from the skin.
Source: Unsplash
Clean your face, pat it dry, and apply your favourite moisturiser to restore your skin's natural barrier, leaving it soft, smooth, and nourished.
Source: Freepik