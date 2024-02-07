January 19, 2024
How To Avoid Neck And Back Pain?
Try a new pillow. Change your sleep position during the night, so be sure to have a pillow—or more than one pillow—that works for each of your sleep positions.
Make sure your computer monitor is at eye level Sit comfortably in front of your computer and close your eyes. When you open them, gaze should be directly in the top-third of your computer screen.
Sleep on your back if you can Sleeping on your back is the best position to let your entire spine rest comfortably to avoid neck problems. It helps to sleep on their back and place a pillow under e
Use a headset If you spend a lot of time on the phone, be sure to avoid tilting your head to the side or cradling your phone in the crook of your neck.
Avoid neck strain from texting Texting or looking down at your cell phone or mobile device for any length of time puts excessive strain on your neck.
Exercise and stretch your neck Keep your neck muscles strong by doing short sets of strengthening and stretching exercises throughout the day.
Stay well hydrated Drink lots of water during the day is to nourish and hydrate the discs—the spongy structures that lie between the vertebrae in your neck.
