How To Boil Eggs? A Foolproof Guide To Perfection Every Time

It may seem easy to boil the perfect hard-cooked egg or a soft-cooked egg, but many still struggle to get it right. Curious how your bestie peels it so flawlessly without damaging the outer layer?
Check out the steps outlined by Lisa Bryan, found of Downshiftology on how to perfect a boiled egg.
Step 1: Place an egg into a pot with enough water to cover the eggs by about an inch. While you're waiting for the water to boil, remove the eggs from the fridge (set them on the counter).
Step 2: Once the water is boiling, reduce the heat to low so that there are no bubbles and use a skimmer to gently and slowly add the eggs to the water. Then, turn the heat back up to a boil.
Step 3: Set a timer and cook the eggs for 6 to 7 minutes for soft-boiled eggs and 12 to 14 minutes for hard-boiled eggs.
Step 4: Once the eggs have cooked to your preferred time, use the skimmer to remove the eggs and immediately submerge them in the ice-water bath to stop their cooking.
Step 5: Peel the eggs, starting with the bottom end first as it's easier to get under the membrane.
