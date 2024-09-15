Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Do A Basic Smoky Eye: A Makeup Artist's Step-By-Step Tutorial
Prep Your Eyes:
Apply eye primer to your eyelids. Let it dry for a few seconds.
Apply Base Colour:
Choose a light, neutral eyeshadow (champagne or beige). Apply it all over your eyelid, from the lash line to the crease. Blend well.
Apply medium-toned eyeshadow to the crease, starting from the outer corner, and blend well to soften the edges.
Choose a dark eyeshadow (black or dark brown) and apply it to the outer corner of your eye, blending well to soften the edges.
Choose a black or dark brown eyeliner, apply it to your upper lash line, and slightly wing it at the outer corner.
Apply mascara to both upper and lower lashes, coating them 2-3 times for maximum impact.
Apply a shimmery eyeshadow (champagne or white) to the brow bone and inner corner of your eye, blending well for a seamless finish.
