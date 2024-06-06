June 6, 2024
How To Dress According To Your Body Type?
Side pockets, ruffle-trimmed cuffs, and hook-and-eye closures in our maxi dresses offer functionality and versatility, while versatile necklines can flatter any figure, making them perfect for coats.
Swing dresses flatter the knee, feature functional pockets, ruffles, concealed zip necklines, elasticated cuffs, optional belts, and ruffles for a casual, finesse-inspired aesthetic.
The lace flower print colour block shirt midi dress. Midi dresses are ultra-versatile and will work on all body shapes thanks to the fact that they highlight the ankles - a flattering look .
Pairing outerwear with a midi-length dress in cooler months can be challenging. Tall women can wear flattering midi dresses like pleated, maxi, or slit dresses, and pair them with flats, chunky knits.
Our Textured Short Sleeve Shift Dress is ideal for petite frames, while floaty or A-line short dresses create a streamlined silhouette. For straighter body shapes, add volume with frills and ruffles.
Triangle body types should wear dresses with a strapless top, fitted open neck, V-neckline, or full skirt for a balanced, proportionate appearance, avoiding wider hips and larger hips.
Athletic body types with narrow hips, broader shoulders, and undefined waists can achieve an hourglass effect by balancing upper and lower body, and using embellishments and ruffles.
