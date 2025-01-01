How To Get Rid Of Dry Skin, Chapped Lips, Static Hair And Other Winter Skincare Woes

In winter, set a humidifier to 60%, which is sufficient to replenish the top layer of the skin.
Limit daily bathing to 5- to 10-minutes to avoid stripping skin's oily layer and loss of moisture. Use lukewarm water instead of hot water for best results.
Reduce soap usage by using moisturizing products like Dove, Olay, Basis, or soap-free cleansers, and avoid deodorant, perfumed, and alcohol products that strip away natural oils.
Avoid using bath sponges, scrub brushes, and washcloths to avoid skin damage. Use a light touch and pat or blot the skin when toweling dry.
Apply moisturizer immediately after bathing or washing your hands. This helps plug the spaces between your skin cells and seal in moisture while your skin is still damp.
Rub a small amount of petroleum jelly or thick creams into your hands and affected areas until they no longer feel greasy.
Avoid scratching and use moisturizer to control itch, as well as cold packs or compresses to relieve itchy spots.
