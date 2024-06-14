June 13, 2024
How To Get Rid Of Period Cramps
Using a heating pad or hot water bottle on lower abdomen to relax uterine muscles and reduce cramping, while taking a warm bath can also alleviate pain.
Source: Freepik
Drinking warm water and herbal teas can prevent bloating and alleviate period cramps, while herbal teas like chamomile, ginger, or peppermint reduce muscle spasms and provide a calming effect.
Source: Freepik
Light physical activities like walking, swimming, or yoga can boost blood flow and alleviate period cramps by releasing endorphins as natural painkillers
Source: Freepik
Magnesium, found in spinach, almonds, and avocados, can help relax muscles and reduce period pain, but it's important to consult a doctor before incorporating it into your diet.
Source: Freepik
Nutrients in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, like omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and vitamin E, aid in hormone regulation, reducing menstrual discomfort and promoting hormonal balance.
Source: Freepik
Gently massage your lower abdomen to help increase blood flow and reduce muscle tension, says the expert. You can apply a small amount of oil or lotion to your lower abdomen and massage it.
Source: Freepik
Deep breathing and meditation can reduce stress and tension, potentially alleviating menstrual cramps by reducing the body's "fight or flight" response and reducing uterine muscle tension.
Source: Freepik