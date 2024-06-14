June 13, 2024

How To Get Rid Of Period Cramps

Using a heating pad or hot water bottle on lower abdomen to relax uterine muscles and reduce cramping, while taking a warm bath can also alleviate pain.

Drinking warm water and herbal teas can prevent bloating and alleviate period cramps, while herbal teas like chamomile, ginger, or peppermint reduce muscle spasms and provide a calming effect.

Light physical activities like walking, swimming, or yoga can boost blood flow and alleviate period cramps by releasing endorphins as natural painkillers

Magnesium, found in spinach, almonds, and avocados, can help relax muscles and reduce period pain, but it's important to consult a doctor before incorporating it into your diet.

Nutrients in fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds, like omega-3 fatty acids, magnesium, and vitamin E, aid in hormone regulation, reducing menstrual discomfort and promoting hormonal balance.

Gently massage your lower abdomen to help increase blood flow and reduce muscle tension, says the expert. You can apply a small amount of oil or lotion to your lower abdomen and massage it.

Deep breathing and meditation can reduce stress and tension, potentially alleviating menstrual cramps by reducing the body's "fight or flight" response and reducing uterine muscle tension.

