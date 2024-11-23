How To Grow Succulents In Your Living Room

A healthy succulent is identified by its vibrant color, firm, intact leaves, and plump, full leaves, which are typically bright and vibrant.
Properly repot succulents in pots with drainage holes and porous soil immediately after purchase from the nursery to prevent root rot.
Succulents thrive in porous soil, requiring the right potting mix. Mix sand, gravel, coco peat, and manure to create a perfect mix for optimal growth.
Succulents require sunlight, but some can thrive indoors without much light, so it's recommended to provide them with occasional direct sunlight.
Succulents should be rearranged according to season, preferably in shade during rainy seasons, and avoid overwatering to prevent sunburn and plant death.
Succulents, drought-resistant plants, require minimal watering due to their water storage in leaves and stems, so it's best to water them once a week or when soil dries out.
Succulents are pest-resistant due to their firm leaves, but they should be avoided as water can cause fungal lesions and rot.
