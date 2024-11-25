Republic Lifestyle Desk

How To Heal Cracked And Dry Heels Overnight

A cracked heel is also known as a heel fissure. According to Dr. Lawrence E. Gibson, M.D, Mayo Clinic, if fissures are untreated, it could lead to more serious problems.

Dr. Gibson outlines some points on how to treat cracked and dry heels. He suggests the first step is moisturizing your feet at least twice daily.

Always opt for thick moisturizers. As per Dr. Gibson, moisturizers containing skin-softening agents, such as urea, salicylic acid or alpha hydroxy acid, may help remove dead skin.

Steps you must follow before going to bed: Soak your feet for about 10 minutes in plain or soapy water and pat dry.

Followed by gently exfoliating your foot with a loofah or foot scrubber to help remove dead skin.

Once you're done scrubbing off dead skin, ensure that you massage your feet with a thick oil-based cream or petroleum jelly.

Lastly, slip on a pair of breathable cotton socks during bedtime to help the moisturizer work wonders.

What causes cracked and dry heels?

There's no specific reason that contributes to heel fissures, it could either be due to your health condition such as diabetes, lifestyle, or season change.

By following the aforementioned easy steps, repair your cracked and dry heels overnight.

