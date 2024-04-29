April 29, 2024
How To Keep Yourself Hydrated In Summers?
Drink water daily, starting with a cup before bed, followed by another glass with meals, and after exercising, and gradually increase fluid intake throughout the day to prevent dehydration.
Source: Freepik
Liquids like coffee, sugary sodas, beer, wine, and flavored milk are dehydrating due to their high sugar and sodium content. To combat this, consider swapping these drinks daily.
Source: Freepik
Incorporate lime, basil, cucumber, mint, or other infused water ideas into your water and enjoy the added flavour of your own water with a convenient infuser bottle.
Source: Freepik
Natural fruits offer healthy vitamins, but sugar content in juices can hinder hydration. Water down juice if excessive, as juices can be sugary.
Source: Freepik
Sport drinks are flavourful and quick to drink, making them ideal for athletes or those needing quick hydration. However, be mindful of sugar and carb content, as one rehydration drink.
Source: Freepik
Tea, rich in antioxidants, can be consumed in moderation, although it's best to avoid caffeine as it dehydrates.
Source: Freepik
Coconut water, with its high water content and lower sugar content, is generally healthier than fruit juices and sports drinks, but labels should be checked.
Source: Freepik