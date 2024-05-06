May 5, 2024
How To Limit Food Wastage And Utilise Leftovers
At the farm level, perfectly edible fruits and vegetables are frequently discarded simply for their appearance. Embracing these imperfect items is a vital first step
'Peel Not' campaign is one initiative that highlights the benefits of using traditionally discarded parts of vegetables, such as peels.
Predicting food needs can be challenging, but it is crucial for reducing waste.
Repurposing leftovers is not just economical; it's a creative challenge that can transform meals.
