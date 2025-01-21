How To Make Korean Egg Rolls At Home In 4 Easy Steps

Korean Egg Rolls are versatile and easy to make, the other name of the popular Korean style egg is known as Gyeran Mari. Check recipe…
Ingredients:
5 large eggs
1 Tbsp rice wine
1/4 tsp fine sea salt
1 Tbsp green onion, chopped
1/4 cup shredded mozzarella cheese
Some cooking oil
Step 1: Beat the eggs lightly and sieve through the eggs to give a smooth texture. Add the rice wine and salt then whisk them well. Add the chopped green onion.
Step 2: Pour out a thin layer of egg mixture onto a hot pan. Once the edge and top layer of the egg are cooked, add cheese in center of the pan and start rolling the egg with a spatula/chopsticks.
Step 3: Push aside the rolled egg (to the left) and brush some cooking oil in the empty space (right side of the pan). Repeat step 2 until the egg mixture is used up.
Step 4: Remove the rolled egg from the pan and cool it down for 5 to 10 minutes on a cutting board. Slice it into bite-size pieces.
How to serve Gyeran Mari?
Enjoy Gyeran Mari with a drizzle of sauce or simply plain.
