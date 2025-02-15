6 Pizza-Making Mistakes You Absolutely Need to Avoid

Pizza is a popular global food due to its versatility. This cheesy and flavourful meal is tempting with our favourite ingredients, but avoiding these six mistakes ensures better results.
Source: Pexels
Mistake 1: While cheese is essential, avoid using too much, as it can make the pizza overly greasy.
Source: Pexels
Mistake 2: Avoid adding too many toppings, as it can cause uneven cooking and result in a burnt crust.
Source: Pexels
Mistake 3: Avoid thin dough as this could result to tearing of the crust or it wont just hold the toppings.
Source: Pexels
Mistake 4: Bake the dough in a hot oven at least 500 degrees to avoid soggy pizza.
Source: Pexels
Mistake 5: Pizza needs at least 3-4 minutes to set after it looks done, so you need to absolutely avoid Jumping the gun for a better experience.
Source: Pexels
Mistake 6: Lastly, be patient and let the pizza cool down once it's out of the oven.
Source: Pexels