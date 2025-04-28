Apr 28, 2025

How To Make Rose Lassi At Home? Recipe Inside

Ingredients

  • 1.5 cups curd
  • 1 cup chilled water
  • 10 to 12 dried rose petals
  • 1 to 2 tsp rose water
  • 3 tsp rose syrup
  • 2 to 3 tsp sugar
  • 1 tsp chopped dry fruits

Step 1

Take 1.5 cups fresh chilled curd in a mixer or blender jar.

Step 2

Add 1 cup chilled water, 10 to 12 dried rose petals or 5 to 6 fresh rose petals, 1 to 2 tsp rose water and 3 tbsp rose syrup. I did not add ice cubes, hence added 1 cup water. If adding ice cubes then add 1/2 cup water

Step 3

Blend everything till smooth and till the lassi becomes frothy.

Step 4

Pour in glasses and serve rose lassi with some sliced or chopped dry fruits like almonds, pistachios or cashews. Recipe credit: vegrecipesofindia

