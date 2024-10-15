How To Make Scrumptious Crispy Dry Fruit Malpua; Step-By-Step Guide

For Malpua: 1 cup all-purpose flour; ½ cup rava/semolina; ¼ cup sugar; ½ tsp fennel powdered; ¼ tsp cardamom powder; ½ cup milk; Water; Oil for deep frying; Rabri; Dry fruits for garnishing.
For sugar syrup: 1 cup sugar; ½ cup water; ¼ tsp cardamom powder; few threads of saffron.
Firstly, prepare the Malpua batter by taking 1 cup maida, ½ cup milk powder, 2 tbsp rava and ½ tsp crushed fennel.
Make sure the batter is of smooth poring consistency. Further, cover and rest the batter for 30 minutes.
Meanwhile prepare sugar syrup, by dissolving 1 cup sugar in ½ cup water. Let it boil for 5 minutes or till sugar syrup turns slightly sticky. Add ¼ tsp cardamom powder and let it rest.
Now prepare the Malpua by pouring 2-3 tbsp of batter in a ladle over hot oil. Shallow fry both sides in medium hot oil.
Drain off the oil and dip in sugar syrup for 5 minutes or till it absorbs the syrup.
Note: Adjust the consistency of the batter to make thin or thick Malpua. (Recipe credit: hebbarskitchen.com)
