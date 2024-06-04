June 4, 2024
How To Make Strawberry Tart At Home, Step-by-Step Recipe
Create a glaze by blending sugar, cornstarch, salt, and apple juice, cooking over medium heat until smooth and thick, then let it cool for 10 minutes.
Brush glaze over pastry crusts, arrange strawberries on top, slice if needed, and carefully spoon remaining glaze over strawberries, covering them thoroughly.
Chill strawberry tarts for 2 to 4 hours and serve it on the platter.
Strawberries, high in vitamin C, are beneficial for the immune system. They provide recommended daily intake, making them an ideal immune booster during the colder months.
Strawberries are a rich source of antioxidants, which help protect against cancer and strengthen the heart's defence system against diseases.
Strawberries are also rich in potassium, crucial for bone health, cardiovascular function, and water regulation.
Strawberries are beneficial for bones due to their high calcium and magnesium content, which aid in bone strength and calcium absorption, according to Davis.
