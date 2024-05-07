May 6, 2024
How To Manage Acid Reflux At Night?
Over the counter (OTC) medications such as antacids such as Tums, Mylanta, H2 receptor blockers like cimetidine, famotidine can offer relief from symptoms like heartburn.
Avoid foods linked Certain to triggering acid reflux such as alcohol, caffeinated beverages, spicy foods, citrus fruits, and tomatoes.
Some medications, such as anticholinergics, calcium channel blockers, nitroglycerin, benzodiazepines, and glucagon, may exacerbate acid reflux.
Stress reduction techniques like yoga, meditation, exercise, and seeking support from peers or professionals may alleviate acid reflux symptoms.
