How To Prevent Altitude Sickness
Travelers to high-altitude areas in Ladakh must undergo 48 hours of acclimatization, gradually increasing altitude to allow their bodies to adjust to reduced oxygen levels, to minimize the risk.
To avoid altitude sickness, climb slowly, increasing altitude by only 300-500 meters per day once above 2500 meters, advises the expert.
Avoid physical exertion and rest for 24-48 hours after arriving at a high-altitude location to reduce the risk of altitude sickness.
To minimize altitude sickness, ascend to higher elevations during the day but return to lower altitudes for sleeping, as symptoms often worsen at night.
Increase water intake by twice your usual daily intake and regularly throughout the day, not solely based on thirst.
Consult a doctor to determine if prophylactic medications like acetazolamide are suitable for you, based on your travel plans and health status, to help prevent altitude sickness.
