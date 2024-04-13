April 13, 2024

How To Use Rice, Beetroot And Aloe Vera Gel For Clear Skin

Beetroot's detoxifying properties help eliminate toxins from the skin, promoting a clearer complexion and preventing breakouts.

Source: Freepik

Rice water is known for its skin brightening properties. It contains a compound called inositol, which helps to reduce the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for dark spots.

Source: Freepik

Beetroots can help reduce the appearance of dark circles from the inside and out. Beets are rich in iron so drinking beet juice helps replenish iron levels.

Source: Freepik

Aloe vera gel on your face every day to moisturize the skin and soothe minor irritation as long as you are not allergic.

Source: Freepik

Apply enough chilled aloe vera gel to coat the burn completely. Cover the burn with a bandage.

Source: Freepik

Rice water for skin is an effective anti-aging ingredient because it stimulates blood circulation and improves the synthesis of collagen production in the skin.

Source: Freepik

Regular use of beetroot powder fades dark spot on skin. Beetroot contains Vitamin C that prevents skin pigmentation, acne, acne scars, thereby providing a fairer complexion.

Source: istock

View Next Slide