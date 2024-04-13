April 13, 2024
How To Use Rice, Beetroot And Aloe Vera Gel For Clear Skin
Beetroot's detoxifying properties help eliminate toxins from the skin, promoting a clearer complexion and preventing breakouts.
Rice water is known for its skin brightening properties. It contains a compound called inositol, which helps to reduce the production of melanin, the pigment responsible for dark spots.
Beetroots can help reduce the appearance of dark circles from the inside and out. Beets are rich in iron so drinking beet juice helps replenish iron levels.
Aloe vera gel on your face every day to moisturize the skin and soothe minor irritation as long as you are not allergic.
Apply enough chilled aloe vera gel to coat the burn completely. Cover the burn with a bandage.
Rice water for skin is an effective anti-aging ingredient because it stimulates blood circulation and improves the synthesis of collagen production in the skin.
Regular use of beetroot powder fades dark spot on skin. Beetroot contains Vitamin C that prevents skin pigmentation, acne, acne scars, thereby providing a fairer complexion.
