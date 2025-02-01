Republic Lifestyle Desk

How To Use Rice Water For Hair And Skin? Tips

What is rice water?

Rice water is leftover water after cooking or soaking rice. It has been used for many years in Japan as an ingredient to treat hair and skin issues, and also as a cleaning agent. 

Tips to use rice water on the skin:

  • Use it as a facial cleanser by massaging it onto a damped skin, then rinse it with water.

  • Gently remove skin impurities by using it as a toner. Just add a splash onto a cotton ball and lightly tap it on your skin.

  • Spray it on your face as an alternate usage of facial mist for hydration.

Tips to use rice water on the hair:

  • Add shine to your hair by gently massaging your hair and scalp with rice water, then rinse it with water.

 

  • Mix a few drops of essential oil into rice water and apply it to your hair. Let it sit for a few minutes before washing it off.

Is it safe to drink rice water?

Although drinking a lot of rice water is not recommended due to arsenic content "applying it to your skin and hair may bring positive benefits,” claims Healthline.

