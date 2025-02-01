How To Use Rice Water For Hair And Skin? Tips

What is rice water?
Rice water is leftover water after cooking or soaking rice. It has been used for many years in Japan as an ingredient to treat hair and skin issues, and also as a cleaning agent.
Source: Pexels
Tips to use rice water on the skin:
Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels
Tips to use rice water on the hair:
Source: Pexels
Source: Pexels
Is it safe to drink rice water?
Although drinking a lot of rice water is not recommended due to arsenic content "applying it to your skin and hair may bring positive benefits,” claims Healthline.
Source: Pexels