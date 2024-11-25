Republic Lifestyle Desk

How To Use Rose Water On Face Daily?

Rose water is made by distilling rose petals with steam. 

Rose water has many skin benefits and has been used for thousands of years, including in the Middle Ages, as per Healthline.

Here's how you can incorporate rose water on your face daily.

Does your skin feel dehydrated during the day? Give your skin life by spraying a rose water midst whenever you can throughout the day.

After washing off pollutants and dirt from your face, drench a cotton pad with rose water and swipe across your face to tone.

Tap some fresh rose water on your face to lock in its benefits before following your daily skincare routine.

You can also spray rose water on your face to reduce skin inflammation.

Add a few drops of rose water into your face mask to boost the hydration effects.

When is the best time to use rose water?

There's no specific time to use rose water, listen to your heart and use it throughout the day.

