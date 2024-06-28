Republic Lifestyle Desk
How To Use Sadabahar To Control Blood Sugar Level
Sadabahar leaves can be dried, powdered, and stored. Consume one teaspoon daily with fruit juice or water, though the powder may taste bitter.
To manage blood sugar levels throughout the day, chew three to four leaves of the plant.
Boil pink flowers from the sadabahar plant, strain the water, and consume it every morning on an empty stomach.
Sadabahar leaves and flower petals are boiled to create "Kadha," a traditional Indian medicinal drink.
Sadabahar leaves are either chewed or dried and ground to create a powder that is consumed.
Sadabahar leaf extract is available in capsules or supplements, allowing for easy oral intake as directed by healthcare professionals, providing a convenient way to incorporate it into daily routines.
Fresh Sadabahar leaves can be crushed to extract juice, applied topically to soothe minor cuts, wounds, or insect bites, but patch testing is necessary to avoid adverse reactions.
