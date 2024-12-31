How To Watch New Year’s Eve Fireworks Live: Stream Celebrations From Sydney, Dubai, And More

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) plans to broadcast the 2024-2025 Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks globally via international satellite starting on December 31, 2023.
BBC One broadcasts London fireworks live on its website and YouTube, starting on December 31 and ending at 12:15 a.m. local time.
Watch Cape Town's New Year's Eve fireworks live online on the City of Cape Town's website and social media, YouTube, Facebook Watch, and Instagram Live.
The Hong Kong Tourism Board utilizes various online platforms, including its official website, YouTube channels, Facebook Watch, and Instagram Live, to promote its services.
Watch Rome's New Year's Eve celebrations live online on RAI, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, LiveStream, Vimeo, and Italian newspaper websites.
Sydney fireworks are live streamed globally at 9pm and midnight, with a synchronized radio soundtrack, starting at 8:30pm on ABC and iview.
Dubai fireworks are live streamed on this page at 9 pm and midnight, available for worldwide viewing. The event can also be watched on ABC TV, Facebook, YouTube, and view, starting at 8:30pm.
