Republic Lifestyle Desk
IIFA Utsavam 2024: Ananya Pandey, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Flaunt Their Style At Green Carpet
South cinema's elite made impressive appearances at the IIFA Utsavam green carpet in Abu Dhabi, with Megastar Chiranjeevi showcasing her stunning style in a tuxedo set.
Actress Rakul preet Singh, who has worked in various Indian films, looked pretty in a black off shoulder outfit.
Urvashi Rautela, a seasoned South Indian actor, adorned himself in a sophisticated black and golden ensemble.
Ananya pandey looked pretty in embroidery white sari as she attends IIFA green carpet.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan attends green carpet in black ensemble with Aradhaya Bachchan.
Shahid Kapoor, who is one of the performers of IIFA 2024 on September 28, appeared on the green carpet in a grey blazer with complementing pants.
Nani, influenced by Saripodhaa Sanivaaram's success, opted for a traditional look and posed barefoot for photos.
Javed Akhtar, a seasoned screenwriter, was recently honored on the green carpet alongside his wife and actor, Shabana Azmi.
Raashii Khanna looks pretty in teal blue off shoulder thigh high slit dress at green carpet of IIFA.
Thakur wore a stunning yellow Gaurav Gupta gown, showcasing contemporary elegance with intricate pleats, voluminous sleeves, and a structured skirt, enhancing her sophisticated and daring style.
Keerthy Suresh flaunts her style in grey shimmery outfit at IIFA green carpet.
