Important Days, Events In May

Labour Day, an annual holiday honoring workers' achievements, originates from the eight-hour day movement and is often associated with International Workers' Day, but may have specific labor movement

The United Nations General Assembly has declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day, promotes press freedom and reminding governments to respect Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration.

World Athletics Day, celebrated annually in May, aims to increase awareness among children and young people about the significance of fitness and encourages them to participate in sports.

Maharana Pratap Singh ji jayanti, also known as Maharana Pratap Jayanti, is a public holiday in Rajasthan, marking the birth anniversary of Indian ruler Maharana Pratap.

Rabindra Jayanti is a cultural festival in early May, celebrated by Tagorephiles worldwide, commemorating Rabindranath Tagore's birthday in Bengal, featuring cultural programs and Kabipranam.

Mother's Day, founded in 1908 by Anna Jarvis in the United States, is a holiday celebrated on the second Sunday of May, focusing on all mothers and motherhood, with children creating cards.

Armed Forces Day and Week are celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May, with National Guard and Reserve units able to celebrate over any period in May.

Buddha's birthday is a Buddhist festival celebrated in South, Southeast, and East Asia, commemorating the birth of Gautama Buddha.

