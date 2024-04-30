April 30, 2024
Important Days, Events In May
Labour Day, an annual holiday honoring workers' achievements, originates from the eight-hour day movement and is often associated with International Workers' Day, but may have specific labor movement
Source: Freepik
The United Nations General Assembly has declared May 3 as World Press Freedom Day, promotes press freedom and reminding governments to respect Article 19 of the 1948 Universal Declaration.
Source: Freepik
World Athletics Day, celebrated annually in May, aims to increase awareness among children and young people about the significance of fitness and encourages them to participate in sports.
Source: Postermywall
Maharana Pratap Singh ji jayanti, also known as Maharana Pratap Jayanti, is a public holiday in Rajasthan, marking the birth anniversary of Indian ruler Maharana Pratap.
Source: @_FdiIndia/X
Rabindra Jayanti is a cultural festival in early May, celebrated by Tagorephiles worldwide, commemorating Rabindranath Tagore's birthday in Bengal, featuring cultural programs and Kabipranam.
Source: Pinterest
Mother's Day, founded in 1908 by Anna Jarvis in the United States, is a holiday celebrated on the second Sunday of May, focusing on all mothers and motherhood, with children creating cards.
Source: Pinterest
Armed Forces Day and Week are celebrated annually on the third Saturday of May, with National Guard and Reserve units able to celebrate over any period in May.
Source: Pinterest
Buddha's birthday is a Buddhist festival celebrated in South, Southeast, and East Asia, commemorating the birth of Gautama Buddha.
Source: Pinterest