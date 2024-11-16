Incredible Lotus Stem Stir Fry + Recipe

Ingredients
200 Gms Lotus stems Peeled and sliced
5-6 Pcs Curry leaves
Source: Pexels
1 Tsp Jakhiya seeds (cleome viscosa) Or mustard and cumin seeds
Source: Pexels
1/4 Tsp Asafoetida
2 Tbsp Ground nut oil or any other cooking oil
1/2 Tsp Turmeric powder
Source: Pexels
1 Tsp Red chilli powder
1 Tsp Coriander powder
1/2 Tsp Roasted cumin powder
Source: Pexels
1/2 Tsp Garam masala
1 Tsp Lime juice
Salt to taste
Source: Pexels
Instructions
Peel and slice lotus stems. Clean them thoroughly. Keep them in salted warm water for 5 mins so the dry mud can be cleaned from it. Pat dry on and with a kitchen towel.
Source: Pexels
Heat oil in a wok, add jakhiya seeds and let it splutter. Add curry leaves and asafoetida. Let it fry for 15 secs.
Source: Pexels
Add the lotus stems and stir fry it on medium high flame until it turns golden brown and crunchy. Takes about 10 mins.
Source: Pexels
Add all the dry spices and salt except garam masala. Cook it for another 2-3 mins.
Source: Pexels
Add garam masala and switch off the flame. Add lime juice and chopped cilantro.
(Recipe credit: arpitasfoodpod.com)
Source: arpitasfoodpod.com