Republic Lifestyle Desk

Incredible Lotus Stem Stir Fry + Recipe

Ingredients

200 Gms Lotus stems Peeled and sliced
5-6 Pcs Curry leaves

Source: Pexels

1 Tsp Jakhiya seeds (cleome viscosa) Or mustard and cumin seeds

Source: Pexels

1/4 Tsp Asafoetida
2 Tbsp Ground nut oil or any other cooking oil
1/2 Tsp Turmeric powder

Source: Pexels

1 Tsp Red chilli powder
1 Tsp Coriander powder
1/2 Tsp Roasted cumin powder

Source: Pexels

1/2 Tsp Garam masala
1 Tsp Lime juice
Salt to taste

Source: Pexels

Instructions

Peel and slice lotus stems. Clean them thoroughly. Keep them in salted warm water for 5 mins so the dry mud can be cleaned from it. Pat dry on and with a kitchen towel.

Source: Pexels

Heat oil in a wok, add jakhiya seeds and let it splutter. Add curry leaves and asafoetida. Let it fry for 15 secs.

Source: Pexels

Add the lotus stems and stir fry it on medium high flame until it turns golden brown and crunchy. Takes about 10 mins.

Source: Pexels

Add all the dry spices and salt except garam masala. Cook it for another 2-3 mins.

Source: Pexels

Add garam masala and switch off the flame. Add lime juice and chopped cilantro.

(Recipe credit: arpitasfoodpod.com)

Source: arpitasfoodpod.com