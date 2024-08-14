Republic Lifestyle Desk
Independence Day 2024: Try These Healthy Recipes For Kids
Tricolor Veggie Pinwheels involves preparing a salad with lettuce leaves, spinach puree, coconut cream, and carrot slices, seasoning, rolling, and slicing into pinwheels, and serving immediately.
Source: Cook With Rupam Sehtya/Youtube
Fill popsicle moulds with orange juice, coconut milk, and kiwi juice, freeze until solid, then unmould and enjoy.
Source: Freepik
Create Indian Tiranga Protein Bars by layering green (spinach), white (coconut), and orange (carrot) dough made from oats, protein powder, almond butter, and honey, then slice and store it.
Source: Freepik
Create a Tiranga Egg Frittata by layering saffron-infused vegetables, white eggs, and green spinach mixture, then baking until golden and set, resembling the Indian flag's tricolor hues.
Source: Freepik
Create a Tiranga Sandwich by layering green chutney, veggies, and cheese on wholemeal bread, cutting into triangles, and serving as a healthy, colorful snack for kids.
Source: Freepik
Tiranga Dhokla: a vibrant, tricolor twist on the classic Indian snack, made by layering spinach, carrot, and plain semolina mixtures, topped with a flavorful tadka of mustard and cumin seeds.
Source: Freepik
Tricolor pulao involves preparing a dish of basmati rice, vegetables, and optionally fried cashew nuts. The rice is soaked, cooked, and added to the vegetables, then left to stand.
Source: Freepik