June 19, 2024
India To Sri Lanka, Countries Best For Vegetarians
Rice dish with mixed vegetables, spices, nuts, and dried fruits, Paneer Tikka marinated in spices, and Dal Makhani creamy lentil curry. Vegetarian food is a highly popular and widespread food option.
Sri Lanka's spicy cuisine offers a variety of South Indian dishes, making it an ideal destination for vegetarians.
Thailand is a popular global travel destination known for its diverse array of fresh fruits, vegetables, noodles, and rice dishes.
Israeli cuisine is rich, varied, and suitable for vegetarians, with fresh vegetables, legumes, and grains. The country is embracing the growing trend of cruelty-free dining by transforming its menus.
PETA has praised Taiwan for its 'Vegan-Friendly Country' status, citing its third-largest per capita vegetarian population.
Austria is a leading European region in veganism, with nearly 10% of the population being vegetarian or vegan, and many restaurants offering vegetarian and vegan options.
Switzerland offers a diverse range of vegan products, including plant milk, tofu, lentils, veggie burgers, vegan pasta, and more, making it easier than initially thought.
