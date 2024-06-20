June 19, 2024

India To Sri Lanka, Countries Best For Vegetarians

Rice dish with mixed vegetables, spices, nuts, and dried fruits, Paneer Tikka marinated in spices, and Dal Makhani creamy lentil curry. Vegetarian food is a highly popular and widespread food option.

Source: Freepik

Sri Lanka's spicy cuisine offers a variety of South Indian dishes, making it an ideal destination for vegetarians.

Source: Freepik

Thailand is a popular global travel destination known for its diverse array of fresh fruits, vegetables, noodles, and rice dishes.

Source: Freepik

Israeli cuisine is rich, varied, and suitable for vegetarians, with fresh vegetables, legumes, and grains. The country is embracing the growing trend of cruelty-free dining by transforming its menus.

Source: Freepik

PETA has praised Taiwan for its 'Vegan-Friendly Country' status, citing its third-largest per capita vegetarian population.

Source: Freepik

Austria is a leading European region in veganism, with nearly 10% of the population being vegetarian or vegan, and many restaurants offering vegetarian and vegan options.

Source: freepik

Switzerland offers a diverse range of vegan products, including plant milk, tofu, lentils, veggie burgers, vegan pasta, and more, making it easier than initially thought.

Source: Freepik

View Next Slide