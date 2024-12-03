India Tops List Of World's Scariest Traffic; See Which Countries Follow

As per vehicle recycling analysis service Scrap Car Comparison, India tops the World's Scariest Traffic list with 7.15/10.
Source: Unsplash
Followed by Venezuela with a staggering 6.97 rating out of 10.
Source: Pexels
The ‘Jewel Of Africa’, Zimbabwe, stood in the top three World's Scariest Traffic list with 6.9/10.
Source: Pexels
Morocco scored 6.87/10 making it in the top four World's Scariest Traffic list. It is believed that its narrow road condition creates chaos by motorized bikes, cyclists, pedestrians etc.
Source: Pexels
According to the Scrap Car Comparison data, Thailand's scare score of 6.86/10 makes 'The Land of Smiles' the fifth scariest country to drive in.
Source: Pexels
The 'Red Dragon' country China, ranks the sixth scariest country to drive in, as per the vehicle recycling analysis service.
Source: Pexels
Tunisia a country in North Africa surprisingly comes under the list of World's Scariest Traffic list with 6.79/10.
Source: Pexels
As per reports, approximately 40,000 people die on Brazil roads, its scare score is 6.71/10.
Source: Pexels
Colombia and Brazil with 6.71/10 ratings stand in the same scare score of the World's Scariest Traffic list.
Source: Pexels
The top ten scariest country to drive in is Malaysia with 6.7/10 scare score.
Source: Unsplash