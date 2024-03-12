March 11, 2024
Indian Celebrities-inspired Ramadan Outfit Ideas That Are Perfect Summer Picks
Chikankari Kurta: The elegance & comfort of one is absolutely unparalleled and Gauahar Khan in her ombre kurta proves it too. A floral dupatta might be a great idea to pair with this traditional pick.
Source: Instagram
Chanderi Set: This long yellow kurta-palazzo set worn by Hina Khan was adorned with zardozi handiwork on sleeves, neck and sides. She paired it with a chanderi pair of palazzo & an organza dupatta.
Saree: This Kareena Kapoor Khan look sees her going total desi wearing an olive green saree. She has picked a netted sequined saree with a heavily embellished boat neck blouse crafted by Sabyasachi.
Co-ord set: Sara Ali Khan's white co-ord set with a matching chic jacket is a perfect inspiration for your next Ramadan look. It's comfortable and super easy to carry.
Lehenga: Aditi Rao Hydari dolled up in a soft pink kurta, mukaish chanderi lehenga and organza dupatta and this is indeed an unsaid traditional look every girl dies to carry.
Sharara: You can never go wrong with Sharara and this look of Huma Qureshi is proof. This soft georgette is embellished at yolk and is paired with a chiffon badla dupatta with intricate embroidery.
