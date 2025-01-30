Republic Lifestyle Desk

Indulge In Rich Flavours Of Rajasthan: Step-be-step Recipe To Make Authentic Desi Churma At Home

Ingredients 

1/2 cup Whole Wheat Flour (atta)
2 tablespoons Rava (semolina/sooji)
 

Source: Freepik

Dal Baati churma

 

2 tablespoons Ghee or Oil (for dough)
Milk or Water, as needed to bind the dough
 

Source: Freepik

3 tablespoons Melted Ghee (for churma)
1/4 cup powdered Sugar
2 tablespoons chopped Dry-fruits, for garnishing
 

Source: Freepik

Break the Batis into small pieces manually and transfer them to a mixer grinder jar for further processing.

Source: Freepik

Grind the broken Batis into a smooth, fine powder using the mixer grinder. 

Source: Freepik

Transfer it to a large bowl and add 1/4 cup powdered sugar and 3 tablespoons melted ghee.
 

Source: Freepik

Mix well and taste for the sweetness, if more sweetness is needed then add more powdered sugar to your taste

Source: Freepik

Garnish Churma with dry-fruits and serve with Dal-Bati.
 

Source: Freepik

 Next Story