Inside Khushi Kapoor's 'Cute Ugly Christmas Sweater Party' With Rumoured Boyfriend Vedang Raina

Khushi Kapoor, a star of The Archies, shared her Christmas celebrations on her Instagram on December 27.
Source: Instagram
The actress appeared in the initial photograph, posing against a picturesque backdrop adorned with vibrant fairy lights.
She was seen in a photo posing alongside her close friend Orry. The couple took photos, and she shared them with her friend Orry. In the caption , she wrote, "A cute ugly Christmas sweater party"
The Loveyapa actress showcased a Christmas-themed neck piece with Santa lockets, Santa socks, and cherry, followed by another cute photo with Orry.
Khushi looked stunning at a special party in an olive green Christmas-themed printed sweater, black mini-skirt, matching stockings, and long boots.
The couple was seen wearing Christmas sweaters while taking a mirror selfie.
The actress and Jigra actor shared a sweet smile, with Khushi pouting and taking a mirror selfie.
