Interesting Facts About Maha Kumbh You Didn't Know

Maha Kumbh is world's largest public gathering, it set record in the Guinness World Record Book with over 120 millions devotees in 2013.
Maha Kumbh Mela is a sacred pitcher that takes place only once in every 12 years. And the next holy confluence will fall between 13th January to 26th February, 2025.
Maha Kumbh Mela is recognized by UNESCO as an intangible cultural heritage of humanity in 2017.
Maha Kumbh Mela takes place in four sacred riverside every 12 years - Prayagraj, Haridwar, Nashik, and Ujjain. But recently, a fifth site has been added at Bansberia Tribeni Sangam in West Bengal.
The Maha Kumbh Mela is a festival that features taking a dip in holy Ghats to cleanse sins and attend moksha.
The festival has a worldwide attention for its uniqueness. And many avid adventurers seize the opportunity of Maha Kumbh to learn more about India's cultural history.
It is one of a kind of event where ascetics and Naga Sadhus converges to perform rituals and give spiritual guidance to devotees.
