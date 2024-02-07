January 26, 2024
Interesting Facts About Punjabi Dish Makki ki Roti, Sarson Ka Saag
Makki Ki Roti (maize bread) and Sarson Ka Saag are said to have originated from Punjab. Maize is indigenous to Europe and only came to India about 400 years ago.
It is believed that during the India-Pakistan partition, migrants on the streets used to consume Makki ki Roti and Sarson Ka Saag.
The history of makki ki roti and sarson ka saag is considered to be an integral part of Punjab’s culture.
Back then, mustard seeds and oil were used to cook makki ki roti and sarson ka saag, and the dish was served with desi ghee to enhance the flavour.
It has found a mention in the Sushruta Samhita.
