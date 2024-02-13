February 12, 2024
Iran, Malaysia, Kenya, Countries Who Recently Started Offering Visa-Free Travel To Indians
Iran: Starting from February 4, Iran declared the exemption of visa requirements for holders of Indian passports, intending to foster tourism and lure more tourists into the country.
Source: Unsplash
Malaysia: Effective from December 1, 2023, tourists hailing from India and China can now enjoy visa-free entry into Malaysia, and will be allowed to stay in the country for up to 30 days.
Source: IMDb
Kenya became visa-free for Indian citizens from January 1. Kenya in fact eliminated visa requirements for all global visitors, a measure that is expected to boost the nation's vital tourism sector.
Source: Unsplash
The Thai government brought cheer to Indian travellers by declaring that, starting from November 10, 2023, to May 10, 2024, those holding Indian passports will not require a tourist visa for Thailand.
Source: Pexels
Vietnam announced that it is all set to grant visa-free entry to Indians and Chinese nationals. This move comes in the wake of boosting tourism in the country.
Source: Pexels
The Ministry of Tourism in Sri Lanka announced that visitors from seven countries - India, Russia, China, Japan, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Thailand to be granted access to the country without a visa.
Source: Shutterstock